MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts in Phoenix before winds pick up this weekend

PHOENIX — After a sizzling start to the week, Phoenix is getting a break from the triple digits!

Highs across the Valley are staying in the mid to upper 90s for one more day today, before we climb back into the 100s on Saturday.

Lighter winds today will lead to more ozone pollution building up throughout the day. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for the Phoenix metro area today. If you suffer from respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

While temperatures will climb back into the low 100s on Saturday, the warm up will be short lived as we track another storm system that will approach from the west.

Winds will pick up on Saturday and get even stronger on Sunday. Wind gusts could top out between 30 and 40 mph across Arizona on Sunday.

Those winds will help improve air quality over the weekend and will bring another dose of cooler air.

Valley highs will drop back into the mid 90s starting Sunday, and will stay in the mid to upper 90s through early next week.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

