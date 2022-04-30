MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts for the weekend

PHOENIX — An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix area today.
If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have trouble breathing.
Air quality in the Valley should improve a bit on Sunday as winds pick up, but that will lead to increased wildfire danger again across northern Arizona.
Most of northern Arizona is now under a Red Flag Warning for Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect for eastern and southern Arizona.
Here in the Valley, daytime highs will top out in the mid-90s over the weekend with early morning lows in the 60s.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
