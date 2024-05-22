MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts as temperatures heat up in the Valley

PHOENIX — We're heating up in the Valley again!

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week, putting us within a few degrees of the average for this time of year.

Afternoon breezes will continue across the high country, but winds in the Valley will remain fairly light through midweek.

That will allow ozone pollution to build up once again. So, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today.

If you have asthma, bronchitis, COPD, or any other respiratory condition, you may want to limit your time outside this afternoon or you could have difficulty breathing. Kids and older adults may be susceptible to health impacts from ozone pollution, too. This may include chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and congestion.

To prevent the pollution problem from getting worse, try to carpool, take public transportation, or work from home. The fewer gas cars we have on the roads, the better.

Breezes will pick up slightly on Thursday, and then even more so on Friday and Saturday, helping to mix our air and not allow pollution to build up as much.

Those winds will come as another storm system moves in. Right now, it's looking fairly dry but it will bring in some cooler air and drop temperatures several degrees heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Then, high pressure returns sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s by Memorial Day.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

