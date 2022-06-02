MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts and more triple-digit heat

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in just south of our state, sending temperatures into the triple digits through the end of the week.

Our 30-year average high temperature is now up to 100 degrees, so triple digits are normal every day at this point.

Pollution is also building up as lighter winds lead to stagnant air.

Another Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today. If you have any respiratory issues, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside otherwise you may have difficulty breathing.

Breezes will pick up again Friday and Saturday with peak gusts near 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph up north.

That will help mix our air and lower ozone pollution levels, but it will also lead to higher fire danger across our state.

We'll see more clouds over the weekend, but our forecast is staying dry.

Then we're getting even hotter next week. Temperatures could top 105 by next Wednesday, and it's possible we'll be near 110 by next weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

