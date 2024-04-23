MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: After the first 100s of the year, temperatures will drop the rest of the week

PHOENIX — After reaching the triple digits for the first time this year the past couple of days, temperatures are trending down for the rest of the week.

This cooldown will be thanks to back-to-back storms set to through on Thursday and early Saturday.

Temperatures across the Phoenix metro area will fall to the mid to upper 90s today before dropping into the low to mid-90s on Wednesday. Then, we're back in the mid-80s for the rest of the week.

Breezes will pick up across Arizona and it will be breezy every afternoon for the rest of the week.

The first storm moves in on Thursday, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the high country.

The second storm system dives in from the north late Friday, picking up winds even more and bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms to our state.

Here in the Valley, we could even see a few isolated showers overnight into early Saturday morning.

That second storm will clear out by Saturday afternoon, as temperatures climb into the mid-80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

