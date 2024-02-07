MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as we see more rain and snow across Arizona

PHOENIX — A series of winter storms will impact Arizona this week bringing Valley rain, high-country snow, gusty winds, and big dose of cool air.

This wet weather will impact travel and outdoor activities, including the Phoenix Open. Today, Thursday and Friday are ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Take action to get ready for a stormy week and make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country.

Today will bring snow showers throughout the day across the high country, as snow levels drop to around 5,000 feet. Then, we'll see another round of rain and snow on Thursday, and even more Friday into Saturday as two more winter storms move through.

Much of the Valley has already picked up around a quarter to half an inch of rain, with another quarter to half an inch possible through the end of the week.

While the threat of widespread flooding has diminished, ponding water on the roads and flooding in low-lying areas is still possible, so stay weather aware. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes.

Winter Storm Warnings have been extended through Thursday night for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation in Mohave County, Yavapai County, along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Snow levels could go as low as 4,500 feet by Thursday.

Places like Flagstaff have already picked up more than a foot of snow, with another foot or so still possible through Thursday night. We could add another two to three inches of snow to that on Saturday.

Road conditions have deteriorated rapidly across the high country, with hazardous travel conditions expected much of the week. Watch out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for rain and thunderstorms which may cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

It's also getting much cooler as these storms move in. Look for Valley highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.54" (+0.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.39"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

