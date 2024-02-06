MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action days as multiple rounds of rain and snow move in this week

PHOENIX — Prepare for big weather changes with gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and multiple rounds of Valley rain and high-country snow this week.

This wet weather will impact travel and outdoor activities, including the Phoenix Open. So, we are switching into Weather Action Mode at ABC15 today through Friday to help you prepare for all the impacts.

Take action to get ready for a stormy week and make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country.

The first round of winds, rain and snow comes today and Wednesday, then we'll see another round of scattered showers on Thursday. Another storm will move in on Friday bringing even more high country snow and keeping Valley rain chances in play, too.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday night for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation in Yavapai County, along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,500 feet by tonight before falling to around 5,000 feet by Wednesday night.

Places like Flagstaff, Williams, and Forest Lakes could end up with nearly a foot of snow from this first storm and another foot of snow from Thursday through Saturday.

Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly across the high country today. Watch out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in parts of northeastern and southeastern Arizona, where Wind Advisories are in effect through today.

Valley gusts will peak near 35 mph by this afternoon and it will stay breezy through Wednesday and Thursday.

After seeing light showers in the Valley this morning, widespread rain is expected across the Phoenix metro area this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week, too.

Throughout the week, we could pick up half an inch to an inch and a half of rain across our Valley neighborhoods.

That will likely lead to longer than normal commutes, ponding water on the roads and areas of flooding.

Flood Watches are now in effect today and Wednesday for parts of central and western Arizona, including the Valley. Do not attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways. "Turn Around, Don't Drown".

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for rain and thunderstorms which may cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

It's also getting much cooler as these storms move in. Look for Valley highs in the upper 60s today and upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.

Early morning lows will be in the 40s Valley-wide by Thursday morning.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.32" (+0.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.39"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

