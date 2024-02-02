MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action day as rain and snow continues today

PHOENIX — Gusty winds, rain and high country snow moved through Arizona overnight as our latest winter storm hit, and there's a chance for more today.

Due to the continued impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, today is another ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action and be prepared for more difficult travel conditions in the high country as snow covers the roads, and the potential for wet driving conditions here in the Valley through the afternoon and evening.

Winter Storm Warnings remain effect through tonight for areas above 7,000 feet along the eastern Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, including for spots like Heber and Show Low.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for areas above 6,000 feet in north-central Arizona and in parts of northeast Arizona, including spots near the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff and Window Rock through tonight.

Areas above 7,000 feet could end up with around a foot of snow by the time this storm clears out Saturday morning, with as much as 6 inches of snow possible in spots above 6,000 feet, including places like Flagstaff.

Wind gusts could still reach 40-45 mph in northern Arizona, so watch for areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility up north.

Valley breezes will pick up again today, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph through the afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day today, with our best chances coming this afternoon and evening, before we dry out for the weekend.

Temperatures are going to be significantly cooler than they've been all week, with Valley highs only reaching the low to mid 60s today, Saturday and Sunday.

We get a bit warmer to start next week, but our weather pattern will stay active through mid-February with a few more storms on the way that will bring back the cooler conditions.

Our next storm could bring even more rain by the middle of next week, potentially impacting this year's Phoenix Open. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.32" (+0.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.37"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

