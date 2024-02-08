MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day as another storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX — A series of winter storms are moving through Arizona this week bringing Valley rain, high-country snow, gusty winds, and a big dose of cool air.

This wet weather is impacting travel and outdoor activities, including the Phoenix Open. So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode.

Take action and adjust your plans to account for this stormy weather. In the high county, make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit and is prepared for winter driving conditions.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected into the weekend across the high country. Watch out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Our next winter storm sweeps through today bringing another round of rain and snow. Then, we'll see even more on Saturday as a third winter storm moves through.

Much of the Valley has already picked up around a quarter to a half an inch of rain, with another quarter to a half an inch possible through Saturday.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Tonto Creek through Monday as a result of the heavy rain and runoff east of the Valley.

While the threat of widespread flooding has diminished, ponding water on the roads and flooding in low-lying areas is still possible, so stay weather aware. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes.

Winter Storm Warnings have been extended through tonight for the higher terrain in Mohave County, Yavapai County, along the Mogollon Rim, and in the White Mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for portions of northern Coconino County, Navajo County, and the Chuska Mountains today.

Snow levels could go as low as 4,000 feet today.

Places like Flagstaff have already picked up more than a foot of snow, with another foot or so still possible through tonight. We could add another two to four inches of snow to that on Saturday.

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for rain and thunderstorms which may cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

It's also getting much cooler as these storms move in. Look for Valley highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (+0.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.74"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

