MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A windy Friday for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds cranked up overnight across Arizona, and you can expect more breezes through the day today.

Wind Advisories remain in effect along the Mogollon Rim, in areas east of Phoenix and across southeastern Arizona.

A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect for the Upper Colorado River Valley through this evening.

Wind gusts will top out near 45 mph in many of these areas, but gusts could be much higher near west and southwest facing mountain slopes.

While the Valley isn't under a wind alert, our winds could hit 25 to 30 mph here.

As high pressure builds in today, temperatures will climb into the low 70s heading into the weekend.

Another area of low pressure will pass through our state late Saturday and Sunday bringing a slight chance of showers up north, but at this point our Valley forecast is looking dry.

Temperatures will gradually drop next week with Valley highs in the 60s to start February.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.65" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

