MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A Warm Valentine's Day!

PHOENIX — Expect the warm and sunny trend to continue through Valentine's Day in Arizona, but changes are on the way this week!

Most spots in the Valley will stay in the low 80s on Monday with sunny skies and light winds.

Then, a shift in temperatures moves in starting Tuesday thanks to a low-pressure system coming from the Pacific Northwest.

It'll be breezy in the Valley that day, with gusts approaching 25 mph. Winds will be even stronger in the high country and the Colorado River Valley. A Wind Advisory takes effect Tuesday for Mohave County as gusts may reach 50 mph in some spots.

Northern Arizona may get some wintry weather with this storm, too. There's a chance for show showers starting late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Conditions will rebound quickly as we warm back into the 70s for the second half of the week with sunny skies through next weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

