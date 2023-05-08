MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A roller coaster of temperatures this week!

PHOENIX — Get ready for another roller coaster ride when it comes to our temperatures this week!

First, we kick off the week with another warm-up. Phoenix tops out near 93 today, then 94 on Tuesday which puts us right in the range of normal for this time of year.

Another storm system will approach from the west picking up winds across our state. It'll be breezy in northern Arizona today before winds pick up statewide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 to 30 mph across Arizona through midweek, including here in the Valley.

That storm system moves in on Wednesday bringing a dose of cooler air!

Valley highs will plunge back into the low 80s on Wednesday, putting highs around 10 degrees below normal.

We'll also see a chance for a few showers along the Mogollon Rim and in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

The cool-down will be short lived though, because another warm-up kicks off ahead of the weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the upper 80s Thursday, then mid 90s on Friday, and we could hit the 100s again on Saturday.

Mother's Day could be a stormy one in parts of our state as we see a boost in moisture and a storm system approaching from the south. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's also a slight chance of a stray shower in the Valley. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

In the meantime, a Flood Warning remains in effect along the Salt River from Granite Reef to Tempe Town Lake until May 11th as water releases continue from our reservoirs. Watch for road closures along the Salt River and do not attempt to cross any flooded areas or roadways.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

