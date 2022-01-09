MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A nice weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — We're going to ping-pong between the upper 60s and low 70s over the next few days.
Temperatures dipped slightly today as a storm system passed to our north, putting Phoenix back in the upper 60s.
High pressure returns tomorrow and Valley temperatures will be back in the low 70s tomorrow through early next week.
The weather becomes pretty unsettled after that with two potential storm systems headed our way next week.
Valley rain chances and higher terrain snow chances will increase through midweek. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.17" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________