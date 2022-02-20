MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A gorgeous holiday weekend continues

PHOENIX — It has been a roller-coaster week, but temperatures will climb above normal for the holiday weekend!

Valley highs will stay in the upper 70s through Sunday.

It will stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend but we're already watching our next storm system that could bring another round of strong winds, more rain and snow, and another drop in temperatures next week.

Right now, it looks like Valley rain chances and high country snow chances go up starting Tuesday.

Winds will get stronger by the start of next week, too. Gusts in the Valley may reach 20-25 mph on Monday with stronger gusts in the high country and the Colorado River Valley.

Valley highs will reach the 70s again on Monday, but they'll drop back into the 60s starting Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates on the details as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

