MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A brief break from the 110s to start August as rain chances linger

PHOENIX — It's official, July 2024 is going down as the second hottest July on record for Phoenix with an average overall temperature of 101.1 degrees. This falls just behind July 2023, when the average overall temperature was 102.7 degrees.

July 2024 is also now the second hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix.

Now, a we kick off a new month we'll enjoy a brief break from the 110+ temperatures thanks to lingering rain chances.

After a few overnight showers, storms will redevelop across the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona today.

Showers and storms will move toward the Valley and could move in later this afternoon or evening.

A slight chance of isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast each day through the weekend and early next week.

While we'll see a drop in temperatures today, temperatures will heat up again heading into the weekend!

Excessive Heat Watches have been issued this weekend for the Valley and parts of western Arizona, so Saturday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Phoenix will approach 115 degrees both days putting us in record territory.

The current record for Saturday is 114 degrees set in 2020 and the record for Sunday is 116 degrees set in 1975.

We won't get much relief overnight either. Early morning lows could tie records too, only dropping into the low 90s in Phoenix over the weekend.

With this hotter forecast, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will increase.

So, plan on limiting your time outside, especially in the afternoon when temperatures are hottest. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

Air quality will be an issue in the days ahead, too.

Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as ozone pollution potentially reaches unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

These pollution watches could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer, so we'll keep you updated throughout the week.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

