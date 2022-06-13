MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A break from the 110s, but winds increasing wildfire risk

PHOENIX — After a weekend of record setting heat, we're finally catching a break from those 110+ degree temperatures.

Valley highs will drop to between 105 and 107 today and Tuesday.

Temperatures are trending down as a storm system passes north of our state. That storm is helping crank up the winds across Arizona, though.

Wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph here in the Valley and in the foothills to our northeast. Up north, wind gusts could top 50 mph by this afternoon.

Wind Advisories are in effect for northern and northeast Arizona today.

The high winds, low humidity and dry fuels will also increase the risk for wildfires. Red Flag Warnings are in effect today for all of northern Arizona and also for the foothills north and east of the Phoenix area.

High pressure will gradually build back into our region starting midweek, and that's going to send temperatures soaring back into record territory.

The forecast for Phoenix is 114 degrees on Thursday, and the record high for that date stands at 115 degrees. That record was just set in 2021.

More big changes by the weekend though, as we start to pull monsoon moisture into our state.

Monsoon storm chances are going up and we could see our first round of Valley storms by the weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

The monsoon season officially begins on Wednesday, June 15th.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

