MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A break from the 110+ temperatures in Phoenix & increasing wildfire risk

PHOENIX — After a scorching hot Father's Day weekend, we'll catch a break from those 110+ temperatures as we kick off the new week.

Valley highs will end up right near normal through midweek, reaching 105 to 107 degrees each afternoon.

Overnight low temperatures will cool into the 70s to low 80s each morning.

Despite getting a bit of a break from the extreme heat, it's still important that you're keeping heat safety top of mind this time of year.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

Winds will pick up across Arizona again today, increasing the risk for wildfires as the relative humidity stays low.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 30 mph by this afternoon, with gusts as high as 45 mph across northern Arizona.

Areas across northern Arizona are under Wind Advisories from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for all of northern Arizona and for the higher terrain east of the Valley, including areas in the Tonto Foothills.

High pressure will build back in late this week, sending temperatures soaring to 110+ again starting Thursday.

Our risk for heat illness will be going up as we see highs in the Valley approach 115 degrees by Friday. New heat alerts are possible late this week and through the weekend.

Moisture will also start to increase around our state late this week and we could see scattered thunderstorms in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona by Friday and the weekend.

There's also a very slight chance for storms here in the Valley. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

