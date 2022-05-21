Watch
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A break from the 100s this weekend

Hot, dry, and sunny weekend in store with Valley highs in the mid-90s
We're seeing warm temperatures for the Valley this weekend while avoiding the triple digits.
Posted at 7:17 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 10:24:47-04

PHOENIX — Winds are backing off and temperatures are dropping for the weekend!

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s today and Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes.

Early morning temperatures will be nice and mild as most of the Valley drops into the 60s over the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we have another big warm-up ahead.

High pressure builds in next week and temperatures will be back in the triple digits starting Tuesday.
2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain




