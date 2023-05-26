MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A break from the 100s in Phoenix through Memorial Day

PHOENIX — It's been a hot week in the Valley, but changes are setting in as we get ready for an extended break from the triple-digit heat.

Valley high temperatures have been topping out in the low 100s all week, but will fall into the mid 90s today.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 90s through Memorial Day. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s to low 70s each morning.

Temperatures are dropping as a storm system approaches from the northwest. It won't move into our state, but it will bring stronger winds as it brushes by.

Breezes will pick up again this afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph across Arizona, including here in the Valley.

Wind will ease up for most of us on Saturday, but strong wind gusts are still likely in southeast Arizona where gusts could top out between 30 and 40 mph. That's increasing the risk for wildfires as conditions remain very dry in that part of our state. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Arizona much of the day on Saturday. Remember to obey outdoor burn bans this holiday weekend.

Another storm approaches from the west early next week, bumping up wind speeds again and keeping Valley temperatures in the 90s through at least the first half of the week.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar