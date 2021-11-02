MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 80s sticking around for awhile!

PHOENIX — It's a nice start to November throughout Arizona.

We are tracking a storm system passing to our northeast this morning, but it will stay too far north to bring us any rain.

Instead, we'll see some passing clouds and highs in the mid 80s like yesterday.

Winds will get breezy in northern and eastern Arizona, but stay light here in the Valley.

High pressure will move in by Wednesday and warm things up a bit for the rest of the week.

Conditions will stay sunny and dry as Phoenix tops out near 88 degrees Friday, Saturday and over the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s across the Valley throughout the week and weekend ahead.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

