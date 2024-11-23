MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 80s continue in the Valley, but a cool-down is on the way!

PHOENIX — High pressure has been warming things up across Arizona!

Phoenix hit 85 degrees Friday. That's more than 10 degrees above normal and just a few degrees shy of the 1950 record of 89.

We'll drop a few degrees on Saturday, but could still top out near 80 degrees in Phoenix.

The average last 80-degree day is November 24, but last year we stayed in the 80s until after December 17.

The latest 80-degree day on record is December 30, 1980.

Overnight temperatures will still be chilly as the Valley drops into the upper 40s to mid 50s for the next few days.

As our next storm system approaches, clouds will move in and temperatures will drop to the mid 70s by Sunday.

We'll also see slight chances for a few spotty rain and snow showers across Arizona as that storm passes by next week.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance of a few showers on Wednesday but any rainfall amounts will be very light.

Parts of northern Arizona could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, mainly Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The snow level will gradually lower to around 6,000 feet on Wednesday across the high country with a light dusting of snow possible in Flagstaff.

This storm will clear out in time for Thanksgiving with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s here in Phoenix.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.76" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

