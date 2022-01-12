MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 70s continue as rain chances diminish

PHOENIX — Our weather will be on repeat each day through the end of the week, with clouds at times and above normal temperatures.

Valley highs will top out in the low 70s each afternoon this week, putting us around five degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Our mornings will be cool, though. Expect overnight lows into the mid 40s to low 50s throughout the week.

Air quality will continue to be an issue too, especially in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.

Clouds will move through at times over the next couple of days, but our forecast will stay dry.

As we head toward the weekend, low pressure will be sitting to our west allowing more moisture to flow back in.

Valley rain chances and higher terrain snow chances will be back in the forecast on Saturday morning, but at this point any precipitation we get is looking spotty at best.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

