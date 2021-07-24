VIDEOS: Storms cause flooding in parts of the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms from Thursday night into Friday caused heavy rain, flooding and damage around the Valley. Watch videos from below as ABC15 kicked into Weather Action Mode.

LIVE UPDATES: Strong monsoon storms strike across Valley, state

Two people airlifted from mobile home in New River water rescue

Crews responded to multiple water rescues in New River, including the rescue of two individuals who became stranded in a mobile home on Friday amid heavy monsoon rainfall.

Power poles brought down in Scottsdale following monsoon storm

Crews working on storm cleanup as power poles were brought down in Scottsdale following the latest monsoon storm.

Shed seen floating down road after monsoon storms Friday morning

Heavy monsoon rainwater in the North Valley swept a shed down the currents Friday. Credit: Three Bars Feed & Tack

Flooding seen in the North Valley Friday afternoon

Flooding captured in the North Valley near the New River Wash Friday afternoon.

Flooding seen in the New River wash Friday afternoon

Monsoon storms brought Flash Flooding in the New River Wash Friday afternoon.

Floodwaters rushing in the North Valley Friday afternoon

Floodwaters rushing in the North Valley Friday afternoon during monsoon storms.

Downed trees and power lines in Scottsdale

Utility crews are working to clean up downed power lines and restore power after a series of monsoon storms hit the Valley Friday.

Flooded roads near I-17 and Greenway Road

Crews are working to clean up a flooded road near I-17 and Greenway road after a monsoon storm swept in Thursday night.

Storms slam the Valley Thursday night

Storms slam the Valley Thursday night as flooding, rain, and power outages were seen throughout the night.