Monsoon stays active with daily storm chances and ongoing flood threat

PHOENIX — The Arizona monsoon really kicked into gear again this week!

Abundant monsoon moisture is making it feel muggy, but that’s also contributing to our daily storm threat.

A disturbance that triggered monsoon storms across the Valley and around the state this week, will gradually fizzle out but we’re tracking another one moving through northern Mexico that will help trigger more storms through the weekend and next week.

There is a chance for monsoon storms each day in the Valley, with daily storm chances across the state.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will continue to be the main threats with any storms that develop, especially around our wildfire burn scars.

Some storms will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust and even small hail, so stay weather-aware.

While the humidity may be uncomfortable, temperatures have been well below normal thanks to all of this moisture, more clouds and daily storms. Highs will continue to top out in the mid to upper 90s each day through the weekend and for most of next week, too.

While we still have to wait to see how temperatures pan out each day, if highs stay in the 90s through the weekend, that will mark the longest stretch of days below 100 during the month of August since 2016 when we saw an 8-day stretch of highs in the 90s in Phoenix.

