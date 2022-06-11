Flagstaff City Council plans to ask voters for bond measure for infrastructure projects

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Flagstaff City Council plans to ask voters to pass a bond measure that would help fund infrastructure projects needed for flash flooding down the Museum Fire burn scars.

On Wednesday, the city council recommended two bonds that will go to voters in the November election.

One of those bonds will be to ask voters to decide on $26 million to go towards updating several culverts and the Spruce Avenue wash area.

The city is nearing completion of upgrading one of the culverts along the wash at Dortha Street. A new 12' by 8 ft. concrete box culvert has replaced a much smaller system that was in place. The old culvert near Dortha Street was around five to six feet wide.

However, despite the updates, other culverts are in need of updating for the entire system to work.

The bond would help fund updates to the wash and crossings at Linda Vista Drive, Cedar, and the Arroyo Seco.

ABC15 spoke with Scott Overton, Flagstaff’s Public Works Director about what type of timeline to expect if a bond is passed, in an email he said because of the size of the project it could take a series of building seasons. “This is currently being explored further to be sure delivery can commence as soon and quickly as possible.”

Overton said that the culvert will handle the same amount of water because of the culvert upstream which has not been upsized yet.

Residents are asked to still prepare for the potential of flash flooding — despite several projects between the city and the county, the amount of water that comes down the burn scar is more than the infrastructure can handle.

The monsoon season begins next Wednesday and lasts through September.

For updates on the Museum Fire Flood Projects, click here.