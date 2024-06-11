Excessive heat awareness: Surviving the number one weather-related killer in Arizona

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and Phoenix takes heat to a whole new level!

The highest temperature Phoenix has ever endured was 122 degrees back on June 26, 1990.

Even more amazing is the fact that our hottest overnight low temperature was 97 degrees on July 19, 2023!

We also set a new record in 2023 for the longest stretch of consecutive days at 110 degrees or hotter. That summer brought us 31 days in a row, nearly doubling the previous record of 18 days set in 1974.

The total number of 110-degree days that summer was 55. That was also a new record, beating the 53 days set in 2020 and the older record of 33 days set in 2011.

What's more, 22 of those extremely hot days hit 115-degrees or hotter. That was also a new record. The previous records were 14 days at 115 or more in 2020 and 7 days in 2021 and 1974.

Here are some more heat stats across Arizona:

Phoenix Tucson

Flagstaff Highest Maximum: 122, (June 26th, 1990) 117, (June 26th, 1990) 97, (July 5th, 1973) Highest Minimum: 97, (July 19th, 2023) 89, (July 13th, 2020

and July 22nd, 2006) 68, (July 2nd, 2002) Consecutive

Days of 110º+ 31 Days,

(End Date July 30th, 2023) 8 Days,

(End Dates July 22nd, 2023 and June 19, 2021) 0 Days, End Date(*) Consecutive

Days of 100º+ 76 Days, (End Date Aug. 24th, 1993) 53 Days, (End Date Aug 7th, 2023) 0 Days, (*) Consecutive

Days of 95º+ 116 Days, (End Date Aug. 22nd, 2019) 66 Days, (End Date Aug. 18th, 2023) 3 Days, (End Date July 17th, 2023) Consecutive

Days of 90º+ 156 Days, (End Date Oct. 23rd, 2020) 126 Days, (End Date Oct. 4th, 1924) 11 Days, (End Date July 1st, 1990) Earliest 110 May 8th, 1989 May 29th, 1910 * Earliest 100 March 26th, 1988 April 19th, 1989 *



For hikers on the Valley’s desert and mountain trails, the heat can be dangerous or even deadly.

Avoid hiking and other strenuous outdoor activities in the heat of the day. Head out early in the morning and bring plenty of water. Think more in the range of a gallon and not just an 8-ounce bottle.



It’s also important to remember sunscreen and a hat. The hat will block your face and keep your head cooler.

Wear light-colored and loose clothing.

If you’re beginning to not feel well, turn around and start heading back. The last thing you want is to get stuck at the top and need to be rescued.

The City of Phoenix will close popular hiking trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak whenever Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect.

In 2016, the City of Phoenix also banned hiking with dogs on Phoenix trails when temperatures hit 100 degrees or more. The penalties for violating this rule include a Class 1 misdemeanor with a fine up to $2,500 and six months in jail.

It’s also critically important to remember to never leave children or pets in your car either. It can be deadly!

One tip to keep from leaving a child in the car is to leave a purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat so you’ll have to look back there before leaving the vehicle.



If you have an appointment, give yourself extra time so you’re not in a rush when you get there.

Cars heat up pretty fast, so a child doesn’t have to be left inside for very long to show signs of heat exhaustion.

The temperature inside a vehicle can be as much as 50 degrees hotter than outside!

Visit the Kids and Cars website for more information.

Surfaces inside your vehicle, like the dash and steering wheel, can also get so hot you could get burned.