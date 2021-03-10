Major cool-down as storm brings more rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures continue to drop as a late winter storm moves into Arizona

Not only is it going to be much cooler as this storm rolls through, but Valley rain and high country snow will also continue.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 5 a.m. for areas above 5,500 feet in north-central Arizona, where we could pick up an additional 3 to 5inches of snow on top of the snow that already fell.

Snow levels will drop as low as 3,500 feet with scattered snow showers possible in the high country through this evening.

Travel will be hazardous across the high country with slick roads and reduced visibility possible, so use caution if you're hitting the road.

In the Valley, scattered rain showers will be possible through midday.

Rainfall amounts will end up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch in most spots, but higher amounts are possible in areas that see thunderstorms. Small hail or graupel is also possible with any stronger storms that develop today.

Valley rain chances will linger into Saturday morning, with the Valley drying out by the evening.

High country snow showers will taper off late Saturday, with conditions drying out across the state by Sunday as this storm clears out.