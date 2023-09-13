LIVE UPDATES: Rounds of monsoon storms roll through the Valley

PHOENIX — Rounds of powerful monsoon storms have rolled through the Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. Some spots across the Phoenix area have seen heavy rain and wind damage.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

8:10 a.m.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain continue across the higher terrain east of Phoenix. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings as well a flood advisory are in effect. Please exercise caution as there can be flooding. If encountering a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown! #azwx pic.twitter.com/GBhm0ZlweM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

7:40 a.m.

7:35 a.m.

Camelback High School will move to an iDay schedule today. A district spokesperson says the school lost power and will not hold in-person classes today.

7:10 a.m.

Connie Jahrmarkt shared this video of damage as hail, rain and lightning moved through her area in Scottsdale this morning. Send your best weather videos and photos to share@abc15.com. #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/5C75ooTOiB — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 13, 2023

6:55 a.m.

Morning storms are fairly isolated, but check out the HEAVY rain that they're dropping! There's a lot of lightning & LOUD thunder, too.



Indoors is the place to be until storms clear.

Storm now in Scottsdale is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15am#abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/gmbkQW9vUl — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) September 13, 2023

6:50 a.m.

Hail at Fashion Square in Scottsdale. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/VaQOBqX9iu — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 13, 2023

6:45 a.m.

Zaharis Elementary in Mesa will not have classes today (Wednesday) because of damage caused by last night's storm, according to a district spokesperson. Mesa Public Schools will give an update on the status of the school this afternoon.

6:45 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mesa AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Tempe AZ until 7:15 AM MST pic.twitter.com/CiPDEKjxWa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

6:10 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Apache Junction AZ and Tortilla Flat AZ until 9:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/zgOJ6xiZIx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 13, 2023

5:35 a.m.

CLOSED: SR 88 EB is closed at milepost 239 near Roosevelt Lake due to a rockslide. pic.twitter.com/8Ly03UIaQm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 13, 2023

5:30 a.m.

Kicking off the day with a new round of thunderstorms in the #Phoenix Metro Area this morning.



Storms could continue through the morning commute - so plan accordingly and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go. #abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/2J4EFrW0Id — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) September 13, 2023

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain fell in the Valley during Tuesday's storms?

11:30 p.m.

Toppled trees, downed powerlines and homes in the dark. That's the scene across the Valley after a powerful series of monsoon storms hit the Valley Tuesday night. Crews are working to clear this road in Phoenix near 68th Street & Thomas Road. pic.twitter.com/oDLCObBWvB — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 13, 2023

10:50 p.m.

Trail of destruction! Tuesday night's monsoon storms left downed trees and powerlines across the Valley. Gurdev Singh sent in this video of trees topping in his neighborhood near 40th Street and Earl Drive. pic.twitter.com/8oB4J9pNpY — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 13, 2023

10:15 p.m.

Trail of destruction! Tuesday night's monsoon storms left downed trees and powerlines across the Valley. Gurdev Singh sent in this video of trees topping in his neighborhood near 40th Street and Earl Drive. pic.twitter.com/8oB4J9pNpY — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 13, 2023

10:10 p.m.