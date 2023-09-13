Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Rounds of monsoon storms roll through the Valley

Damaging storms left a path of destruction in parts of the Valley Tuesday night.
Screen Shot 2023-09-13 at 6.35.07 AM.png
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 11:18:24-04

PHOENIX — Rounds of powerful monsoon storms have rolled through the Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. Some spots across the Phoenix area have seen heavy rain and wind damage.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

8:10 a.m.

7:40 a.m.

7:35 a.m.

Camelback High School will move to an iDay schedule today. A district spokesperson says the school lost power and will not hold in-person classes today.

7:10 a.m.

6:55 a.m.

6:50 a.m.

6:45 a.m.

Zaharis Elementary in Mesa will not have classes today (Wednesday) because of damage caused by last night's storm, according to a district spokesperson. Mesa Public Schools will give an update on the status of the school this afternoon.

6:45 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

5:35 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain fell in the Valley during Tuesday's storms?

11:30 p.m.

10:50 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018