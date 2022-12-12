LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous winter weather conditions across Arizona

We're tracking dangerous winter weather conditions across the state as snow falls in the high country.

Some school closures and delays have been reported, as well as road closures.

Here in the Valley, we've already seen measurable rain Monday morning.

LATEST UPDATES:

6:47 a.m.

647am: Showers continue to push east with snow starting in the Catalinas. Expect coverage to continue to increase as the morning goes on. Rainfall will be light to moderate with mountain snowfall rates ranging from 1"-2" per hour. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BoeSyruz24 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 12, 2022

6:30 a.m.

CLOSED: Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled classes for Monday, Dec. 12, due to winter weather. https://t.co/mkExbmrbTT #abc15wx — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) December 12, 2022

6:24 a.m.

.@NWSFlagstaff reporting 5-7” between Bellemont and Flagstaff as of 5am.



It’s roughly 4” near my live shot at Forest Meadows and Milton Rd. #azwx — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) December 12, 2022

6:18 a.m.

614am: Showers are trending down form west to east over the Greater Phoenix area. That trend will continue leading to partly cloudy skies by mid morning. But, higher terrain areas east of Phoenix well be getting rain and snow through the morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/m9tvXcirg1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 12, 2022

5:39 a.m.

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 305 south of Munds Park due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/aH4S5PpyOO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022

5:36 a.m.

5:24 a.m.

It's an @abc15 Weather Action Day as we track a cold front that's bringing Valley rain and high country snow.



Roads are wet and slick across the Valley, and they're snowy and icy across the high country. Use extreme caution through the morning commute#abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/SaDsM1Foml — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) December 12, 2022

5:23 a.m.

We generally saw 5-7" of snow between Bellemont and Flagstaff as of 5am this morning. An addition inch or so will be possible in this area the rest of the morning.



How much snow have you received so far? ❄️ #azwx pic.twitter.com/5NWN3pbff6 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 12, 2022

4:30 a.m.

NOW: A winter weather advisory remains in effect with snow still falling in elevations above 5,000 feet. As of now, there are no weather-related closures.



Stay on top of weather related conditions by downloading the AZ511 app.



MORE: https://t.co/zTtHGsCh8B pic.twitter.com/RuSmuSHvg1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022

3:05 a.m., Dec. 12

305am: The leading edge of the cold front is moving into the East Valley. Isolated showers are expected to become more numerous over the next 1-2 hours before tapering off from west to east between 5am - 7am. #azwx pic.twitter.com/AUygMwUitX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 12, 2022

10:18 p.m., Dec. 11

9:55 p.m., Dec. 11

Snow's coming down across far-northern Arizona as well as some portions of I-40. If you cannot postpone travel, pack a winter-driving kit and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front of you.#azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/jYSwR8GdbM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022

8:36 p.m., Dec. 11