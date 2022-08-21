LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts.

Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:

9:14 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Glendale through 10 p.m.

8:43 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Glendale, Scottsdale and Peoria until 9:30 p.m.

8:37 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise through 9:15 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Wittmann through 12:30 a.m.

8:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek through 8:45 p.m.

7:53 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Surprise, Sun City West and Wickenburg through 8:45 p.m.

7:38 p.m.

Maricopa County's Flood Control District says parks of Wickenburn and the far northwest VAlley could see some heavy rain and potential flooding as storms move in.

7:34 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Sun City West and Beardsley through 8 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

7:24 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Wickenburg and Morristown through 8 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

7:09 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Wittmann through 7:45 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

6:45 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Wickenburg through 7:15 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

2:20 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Queen Valley and Florence Junction through 6:30 p.m.

1:01 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Pinal County and Maricopa County through 4 p.m.