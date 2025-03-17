Cotton Boll Elementary students find confidence through KidCasters program

PEORIA, AZ — In 1984, Cotton Boll Elementary School opened its doors near 85th Avenue and Butler Drive in Peoria, built to serve the children of migrant workers. Decades later, its legacy continues, with 860 students and a growing community of alumni who return as teachers, staff, and parents.

"It's a pillar in the community, right? A safe, communal place for kids and adults," said Principal Christina Arias. "We have a robust parent community here who comes back to us."

When ABC15’s KidCasters program arrived at Cotton Boll, it was more than just a fun activity — it was an opportunity.

"Sometimes their world can be very small," Arias explained. "For them to see that, 'Oh my gosh, I can do that too.'"

Excitement spread quickly. Teachers and parents embraced the moment, but for the third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders about to step in front of the camera, emotions ran high.

"They were very nervous," Arias recalled. "Maybe only a handful thought, ‘Yep, I can do this.’ But I thought they did a great job."

Beyond the forecast, something bigger took shape. Leadership and confidence were seen emerging in real-time.

"You (Jorge) helped highlight certain students I didn't realize had leadership capabilities," Arias noted. "Watching them read their lines, I thought, ‘Wow, look how smooth, how confident they are. They’re ready for this.'"

For some, it was about the weather. For others, it was about conquering fear, finding their voice, or discovering a future they hadn’t considered.

"That’s what we’re here for," Arias said. "We want to inspire our students to go beyond school, explore different opportunities, and either leave our community or stay here and make it stronger."