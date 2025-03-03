ABC15 KidCasters tour inspires future scientists at Estrella Vista STEM Academy

AVONDALE, AZ — Our ABC15 KidCasters Tour made a stop in the West Valley at Estrella Vista STEM Academy in Avondale, where students are diving into the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), including meteorology.

These young learners are not just studying STEM, they are bringing it to life through hands-on activities designed to prepare them for real-world challenges.

"We are a wonderful campus of 900 diverse human beings here that are focused on engineering, and we are really proud to be bringing the hands-on approach to engineering and moving from the theoretical," said Principal Samantha Armstrong.

During our visit, we put their weather knowledge to the test with a big question: How hot is lightning?

Excited students shouted out their best guesses, but only one got it right: 50,000 degrees! (Technically, it is closer to 54,000 degrees.)

That well-earned answer sparked cheers and applause from classmates.

The learning did not stop there! Students also had the chance to step in front of the camera and deliver their own weather forecasts. With the support of their enthusiastic teachers, they took on the challenge with confidence.

"The teachers were all in, and just watching them come together in such a short amount of time to put this together was really powerful," Armstrong said.

With their curiosity, creativity, and passion for learning, these students are proving that the future of STEM and weather forecasting is in great hands.