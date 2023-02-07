WM Phoenix Open continues commitment to staying green

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Greenest Show On Grass continues its commitment to staying green as WM will add new sustainability initiatives on top of its ongoing zero-waste plan.

The grounds at TPC Scottsdale tend to be littered with golf fans and players alike, but actual litter or even trash cans won't be found.

“We‘ve removed the trash cans. You won’t find those out here on the course. Only recycle and compost bins,” said Janette Micelli with WM.

That's one of the many zero-waste initiatives at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. Another includes recovering water from melting ice from the bars on the 16th hole and using it in portable toilets.

David Brannon, the Four Corners General Manager for WM, says the scraps from the kitchens at TPC Scottsdale are hauled to the Arizona Worm Farm. There, the food is composted and shipped back to TPC Scottsdale, where it's used back on the course.

Some of the new things this year at the WM Phoenix Open include a way that fans can stay hydrated.

They can bring empty water containers and refill them at the WM Green Scene which is located in the tournament's Fan Zone.

Also, beverages served on the 16th hole will be poured into green souvenir cups made of fully recyclable plastics.

WM says it's the largest zero-waste event in the world and hopes it will be an example to other major events worldwide, including the Super Bowl.

“They’re going for a zero-waste event as well and WM is helping transport some of that material so it’s a great partnership there but it is growing,” Brannon added.