Why you should make home repairs right now in Arizona

'Tis the season...for home repairs!

It's important to winterize your home when temperatures drop and when there are freeze alerts in effect, but winter is also a good time to prepare your home for the seasons ahead - and fix the damage from seasons past.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino looked into the work you should be doing right now and what rebates to look out for to help you save some money in the process.

APS customers can see rebates they may be eligible for here, and SRP customers can check here.

Not only will your house have more upgrades and be more efficient, but it will also make your home more eco-friendly and sustainable!