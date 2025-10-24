Watch: Vital weather disaster data restored after federal cuts

When extreme weather strikes, we all pay the price.

But earlier this year, a key federal dataset tracking billion-dollar disasters went dark after Trump Administration cuts.

Now, nonprofit Climate Central is bringing that data back, rehiring the NOAA scientist who originally built it. Experts say it's essential for first responders, city planners, and insurance companies to understand risk and prepare for what's next.

ABC15 meteorologist Justin Hobbs shows how this information could help communities avoid high-danger areas, build stronger homes, and keep costs down as extreme weather becomes more frequent and more expensive.

See how Arizona stacks up to other states by clicking here.