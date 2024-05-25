WATCH: Valley grocery stores team up with United Food Bank to limit food waste
To help combat the problem, United Food Bank is teaming up with 150 Valley grocery stores to stop food waste
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 120 billion pounds of food is wasted every year. Data shows Arizona is the worst state for food waste.
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 22:06:44-04
CHANDLER, AZ — Do you waste food? Yes, you do! The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 120 billion pounds of food is wasted every year.
Oh but get this, Arizonans are the worst at wasting food. To help combat the problem United Food Bank is teaming with 150 Valley grocery stores to stop food waste.
WATCH in the video player above as ABC15 tags along with volunteers to collect food from Chandler to Mesa and hand it out to the community.
