WATCH: Valley grocery stores team up with United Food Bank to limit food waste

CHANDLER, AZ — Do you waste food? Yes, you do! The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 120 billion pounds of food is wasted every year.

Oh but get this, Arizonans are the worst at wasting food. To help combat the problem United Food Bank is teaming with 150 Valley grocery stores to stop food waste.

