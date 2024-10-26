WATCH: Phoenix event addresses pollution, heat impacts on Latina moms and kids

PHOENIX — Regional and local experts gathered in Phoenix for the inaugural summit on Extreme Weather Impacts on Latina Maternal and Children’s Health.

Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres put on the event, which was held at The Monroe Friday morning.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Arizona Department of Health Services, University of Arizona, and medical professionals joined Poder Latinx and other community organizations to discuss extreme heat and pollution and their health impacts.

See Ashlee DeMartino's Impact Earth report in the video player above.