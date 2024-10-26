Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: Phoenix event addresses pollution, heat impacts on Latina moms and kids

Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres put on the event
Regional and local experts gathered in Phoenix for the inaugural summit on Extreme Weather Impacts on Latina Maternal and Children’s Health.
Posted

PHOENIX — Regional and local experts gathered in Phoenix for the inaugural summit on Extreme Weather Impacts on Latina Maternal and Children’s Health.

Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres put on the event, which was held at The Monroe Friday morning.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Arizona Department of Health Services, University of Arizona, and medical professionals joined Poder Latinx and other community organizations to discuss extreme heat and pollution and their health impacts.

See Ashlee DeMartino's Impact Earth report in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen