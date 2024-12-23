WATCH: Mesa students positively impacting Earth through agrivoltaics

MESA, AZ — Las Sendas Elementary School in the Mesa Public School district is taking science class to a whole new level with agrivoltaics!

In the school's garden, sixth-grade students have installed solar panels to see if the plants grow better. They have also put in composting and a worm farm.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino talked with the kids and teacher in charge who showed us how they are impacting the earth with their garden.

