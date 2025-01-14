WATCH: Eco-friendly roofing materials can keep more shingles out of landfills

We're all looking for a water-tight roof, but the methods of doing so can come at a cost to the environment.

Asphalt is a popular product when it comes to roofing materials, but it can take hundreds of years to decompose in a landfill.

HomeLyfe, a roofing maintenance company, was created with the planet in mind, utilizing an eco-friendly coating that helps extend the life of a roof up to 15 years and keeps shingles out of landfills.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino talks with Tim Orscheln, the owner of HomeLyfe, about this environmentally friendly way of roofing homes.