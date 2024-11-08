WATCH: Coca-Cola and SRP partnering to conserve Arizona's water supply

Coca-Cola is helping the Salt River Project conserve Arizona's precious water supply.

The company and its Swire bottling facility are partnering with SRP to contribute more than $200,000 to SRP's Resilient Water and Forest Initiative.

Since 2019, the SRP Resilient Water and Forest Initiative has collected more than $5 million to help restore more than 40,000 acres. They are hoping to save 800,000 acres by 2035.

