WATCH: ABC15 tours century-old Stewart Mountain Dam providing hydropower to the Valley

Stewart Mountain Dam is almost a century old and it continues to provide important hydropower and water to the Valley.

Salt River Project officials invited ABC15 to tour the dam, which formed Saguaro Lake when it was built between 1928 and 1930.

The dam is home to a 13,000-kilowatt hydropower unit and is 212 feet high and 583 feet long.

“A trio of dams (Stewart Mountain, Mormon Flat and Horse Mesa) helped SRP gain new strength in power generation, water storage and finances, all while delivering a reliable supply of water to more than 2.5 million people in the Valley,” SRP says.

