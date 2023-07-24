Urban Heat Leadership Academy teaches residents how to cool down their neighborhood

PHOENIX — Our excessive heat causes more deaths every year than any other weather-related event and certain neighborhoods are more at risk. But there is a class that’s teaching residents how to cool things down in their community.

It’s called the Urban Heat Leadership Academy.

Eva Ordonez Olivas with the Phoenix Revitalization Corporation showed ABC15 around Edison Park off 19th and Roosevelt streets, where former students of the class were able to advocate for new trees, shade canopies, and a splash pad that's now in working order.

"It's pretty inspirational not having to be the only one banging on doors saying we need change to happen," she said. "It's nice to have this collective body of people advocating for the same thing."

The classes are hybrid. This year's cohort is made up of about 40 residents all over Maricopa County and it's made possible through a partnership with the Phoenix Revitalization Corporation and the Nature Conservancy.

Both organizations are sounding the alarm on the disparities that exist in valley neighborhoods, due to the heat.

"There are neighborhoods as little as two miles apart that have a 13-degree difference in temperatures," said Anna Bettis with The Nature Conservancy. "The hottest places also have the lowest tree canopy covers and are often the lowest income communities where people are more reliant on public transit and spending time outside."

So the next time you take a stroll through Edison Park and stop to take a rest in the shade, just know it's there because residents saw a need and decided to create the change they wanted in their community.

"I think the startling thing that came out of it to our participants is that they can make a difference," said Ordonez Olivas.

The class is booked for the summer but will begin enrolling again in April.

To learn more, click here.