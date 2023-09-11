SRP project would allow for more efficient use of Roosevelt Lake runoff water

PHOENIX — Salt River Project is working on a project that would allow Valley communities, tribes, and agricultural districts to use water runoff from Roosevelt Lake more efficiently.

Currently, when water enters the "flood control space" at Roosevelt Lake, SRP is required by the US Army Corps of Engineers to release it down the Salt River within 20 days. The flood control space is designed to mitigate large floods.

Next year, however, that may change as SRP is working with 13 Valley cities, tribes, and agricultural districts to extend the release of water through Roosevelt Dam from 20 days to 120 days.

"What is does is allows us to use water supplies better in light of shortages on the Colorado River as well as current groundwater dependency in the Valley," says Ron Klawitter with SRP.

SRP is still waiting on federal approval. The plan would be implemented in 2024, lasting five years.

"We're working hard to get this reviewed by the end of the calendar year and hopefully get approval to make sure that we don't miss another opportunity year," Klawitter says.