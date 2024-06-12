SRP project approved to allow for more efficient use of Roosevelt Lake runoff water

PHOENIX — A project by Salt River Project has been approved to allow Valley communities, tribes, and agricultural districts to use water runoff from Roosevelt Lake more efficiently.

As it previously stood, when water entered the "flood control space" at Roosevelt Lake, SRP was required by the US Army Corps of Engineers to release it down the Salt River within 20 days. The flood control space is designed to mitigate large floods. The US Army Corps of Engineers, however, has approved a project to extend the release of water through Roosevelt Dam from 20 days to 120 days.

In all, 13 Valley cities, tribes, and agricultural districts worked together to get the approval.

"What it does is allow us to use water supplies better in light of shortages on the Colorado River as well as current groundwater dependency in the Valley," Ron Klawitter with SRP told ABC15 in 2023.

The plan can start anytime, but SRP says it'll likely begin this winter and be in place for five years.