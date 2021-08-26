Watch
SRP lake levels up thanks to wet monsoon

Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 25, 2021
PHOENIX — Although Arizona faces water shortages next year, the wet monsoon has been very helpful for the Valley's water supply, according to the Salt River Project.

Last month, the SRP reservoir system was only 66% full, its lowest capacity in nearly two years. As of today, it's 71% full.

It's quite the improvement, but the system's capacity was 5% higher at this point last year.

SRP says water conservation from its customers and its extensive portfolio of reservoir and groundwater have made its water supply resilient during drought-stricken years.

Although next year's shortage declaration for Colorado River water won't affect the Valley, SRP hydrologist Tim Skarupa says it's important that we all do our part.

"Even though some of the Valley cities may have a separate source from the Colorado with the Salt and Verde watershed, it's very important that as a state, we're working with our stakeholders with the Central Arizona Project to make sure that we're doing all we can to lessen the load on the Colorado River," Skarupa says.

The SRP reservoir system tends to recharge during the winter months when snow falls then melts in the springtime.

