Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

Self-charging solar cars may be answer to electric vehicle problems

That range would get Arizonans from Phoenix to Flagstaff about 6 to 8 times.
self-charging solar cars
Aptera Motors
self-charging solar cars
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 18:34:54-04

Aptera Motors set out to design the world’s most efficient form of transportation.

“We found out if you add solar panels, you can get really useful daily charge range just from the nuclear generator in the sky,” said Chris Anthony, CEO of Aptera Motors.

The first commercial solar car is an electric vehicle at base but adds on the solar panels to trickle charge the batteries anytime the sun is out, giving drivers the convenience of never having to plug it in for daily driving.

“We use a quarter of the energy per mile that an average EV, giving us great range of 1,000 miles plus on our average battery pack,” said Anthony.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

That range would get Arizonans from Phoenix to Flagstaff about 6 to 8 times.

The car might look compact.

“We start with aero dynamics that’s why we have a unique shape but also gives us unique utility. There is a lot of interior room we’ve got tons of storage in the back. You can camp in the back of the Aptera and throw some mountain bikes in too,” said Anthony.

Affordability is part of the package too. The first addition goes for about $35,000 but the base model that gets 200 miles of solar capabilities only goes for $26,000.

The project is impacting Earth one solar car at a time.

“It is a responsible use of our resources. We think with better engineering we can use our petroleum products better. We can use our electrons better and we can harvest energy better all around us. Especially from the sun,” said Anthony.

With more than 47,000 preorders already in place, expect to see the Aptera solar car on the road in 2025.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona
Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, dies at 86
Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, dies at 86
Honoring the lives lost while serving
Cielito Rosa Bakery: pink-themed bakery and café in Mesa owned by Latinas
ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | May 31, 12pm
Plenty of construction will disrupt Valley freeways this weekend

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018