Rising Lake Powell water levels a welcome sight for boaters, business owners

LAKE POWELL — They say a rising tide lifts all boats, but for nearly 20 years, those tides dropped lower and lower along the shores of Lake Powell, keeping the Tibbs family of Salt Lake City at bay in 2022.

"We actually didn't come last year because the water levels were so low we couldn't launch," says Josh Tibbs.

This year, however, after a healthy and wet winter, the water levels are up more than 40 feet compared to last year.

It's the highest the lake has been since 2020, and no place is that more visible than Lone Rock.

Last year, people could walk to the iconic rock formation. Now, they can only get there by swimming, kayaking, or taking a jet-ski to it.

The rising water levels are bringing more business to northern Arizona, including Allen Trammell's kayaking and hiking company in Page.

"Compared to last summer, we're up about 35%," Trammell says. "We've seen a pretty good jump and an influx of customers coming in."

Judy Franz, the Executive Director for the Page Chamber of Commerce, says business for most of the 275 companies in Page is up at least 50% compared to 2022.

"You will see boat after boat loading up to go out. It is really phenomenal on the lake right now," Franz says.

Although levels are still below those of 2020 by two dozen feet, the town and businesses are hopeful for more snow in the Rockies this winter, but if drought returns, companies like Trammell's will be resilient.

"We did what we had to do to survive as a business, and you just have to adapt," he says. "If you can't adapt, then you're gone."