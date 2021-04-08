Pollen seasons worsening as temperatures warm up: Steps you can take to stay healthy

PHOENIX — Scientists have known for a long time that plants are very sensitive to temperatures.

So, it should come as no surprise that changing the temperature of our planet will change how plants live and grow.

Many scientific studies, including this one, have shown climate change is causing our pollen seasons to start earlier and last longer.

“We’ve seen this earlier flowering of plants and this shifting of when plants start their year. That’s been observed in hundreds of studies across the world. What’s interesting about our study is it connects it directly to pollen loads in the air which has these huge allergies, asthma, and health consequences for us,” said William Anderegg, a scientist at the University of Utah and lead author on the study.

Anderegg and his team have not only found that pollen seasons across the United States are staring two to three weeks earlier, but that there’s more pollen in the air now.

