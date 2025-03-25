Peoria expands wastewater treatment plant to support rapid northern growth

PEORIA, AZ — As the Valley grows, so does the pressing question: Is there enough water to support everyone?

In Peoria, this concern is at the forefront. The city is unlocking thousands of acres for new development and welcoming a significant Amkor semiconductor plant.

To meet the increasing demand, Peoria is expanding its Beardsley Water Reclamation Facility, aiming to increase its capacity and send more reclaimed water to the growing northern region of the city.

This expansion is crucial for treating the rising wastewater volumes, for use in public green spaces, construction, street cleaning, replenishing groundwater, and ensuring a sustainable water supply for the city's future.

ABC15 got a tour of the expanded plant, which is operational and near completion.

At the plant, wastewater undergoes a comprehensive treatment process. Initially, it passes through tanks where bacteria break down organic matter. Following this, the water is filtered, cleaned, and exposed to UV rays for final disinfection before being directed to a pump station that either sends the water north or replenishes aquifers.

“A lot of it is biological process and mechanical process. So you have pumps, you have mixers, and the rest of it is just gravity,” said City of Peoria Deputy Director of Water Services Daniel Kiel.

Currently, the facility processes about four million gallons daily. Post-expansion, it will handle up to six million gallons each day, equivalent to filling nine Olympic-sized swimming pools. In the next phase, the plant may be expanded to treat up to nine million gallons, and then up to 12 million if needed.

This increased capacity will support North Peoria's rapid development and provide treated water for public green spaces, construction, street cleaning, industrial cooling, and groundwater replenishment.

While this reclaimed water isn't used for drinking, its increased availability means that more potable water remains accessible to residents. A notable example is Paloma Community Park, which previously consumed 39 million gallons of potable water annually for lake maintenance and irrigation. Since October, the park has transitioned to using reclaimed water.

Peoria also envisions the Peoria Innovation Core, a 10.5-square-mile area in the city's north, as a hub for future growth. This initiative aligns with Mayor Jason Beck's vision for Peoria's development.

While the treated water won't flow from household taps (it's channeled through purple 'Do Not Drink' pipes), city officials emphasize its safety and its vital role in supporting Peoria's sustainable expansion.