New study says interstate would hurt AZ's water supply

The future highway connecting parts of Arizona is hitting a few speed bumps as one environmental group released a scathing report.

The Center for Biological Diversity released a study last week claiming that Interstate 11, referring to it as the "Deadpool Highway," would mean dramatic population growth and an unsustainable increase in water demand.

Therefore, water use would go up to nearly 400,000 acre-feet per year, or roughly 15% of Arizona's annual allotted water supply from the Colorado River.

Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity says the project is a major problem environmentally and financially.

"Building an interstate to facilitate growth in places where there's not enough water for that growth is a massive waste of public money," he said.

The report also claims that one of the areas the proposed interstate would go through, the West Valley, lacks enough water to support development, and the environmental analysis done on the highway doesn't consider how much water demand there would be.

This is one of the reasons the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups sued the Federal Highway Administration, stating that the environmental analysis sidestepped requirements.

ABC15 reached out to the Federal Highway Administration for comment but has yet to hear back.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it can't comment on the matter due to ongoing litigation.